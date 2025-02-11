Shocking Incident: Tribal Girl Assault Case in Odisha
A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Odisha's Koraput district. The crime occurred during a village theatre event, and the victim's family reported it to the police. The accused have been arrested following the investigation led by the local police.
A harrowing crime has emerged from Odisha's Koraput district, where a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths, according to local police reports.
The police revealed that the incident took place during a village theatre event on Saturday night. When the girl stepped out of the venue, she was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the accused on a nearby hillock.
The victim's father reported the crime on Monday, leading to the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, led by a team under Koraput Superintendent of Police, Rohit Varma.
