Shocking Incident: Tribal Girl Assault Case in Odisha

A 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths in Odisha's Koraput district. The crime occurred during a village theatre event, and the victim's family reported it to the police. The accused have been arrested following the investigation led by the local police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Koraput | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing crime has emerged from Odisha's Koraput district, where a 14-year-old tribal girl was allegedly raped by four youths, according to local police reports.

The police revealed that the incident took place during a village theatre event on Saturday night. When the girl stepped out of the venue, she was allegedly abducted and assaulted by the accused on a nearby hillock.

The victim's father reported the crime on Monday, leading to the arrest of the suspects on Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing, led by a team under Koraput Superintendent of Police, Rohit Varma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

