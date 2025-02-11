Ex-Bank Manager Sentenced in Two-Decade-Old Fraud Case
A former chief manager of the Bank of India, Jeevangine Srinivasa Rao, was convicted by a special CBI court for committing fraud. Rao was accused of orchestrating a significant financial scam, leading to a loss of Rs 80 lakh for the bank. He was sentenced to a three-year imprisonment and fined Rs 1.5 lakh.
- Country:
- India
A former chief manager of the Bank of India has been sentenced to three years in prison for his role in a two-decade-old fraud case. Jeevangine Srinivasa Rao was also fined Rs 1.5 lakh by a special CBI court.
The Central Bureau of Investigation accused Rao of facilitating a financial loss of Rs 80 lakh for the bank by assisting a beneficiary to secure fraudulent loans against forged collateral.
The case was registered on October 30, 2003, after which a thorough investigation led to Rao's conviction for multiple charges, including cheating, using forged documents, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI court sentences Himachal inspector general of police, seven other policemen to life imprisonment in custodial death case.
Life Imprisonment for Delhi Murder: No Death Penalty Due to Mitigating Factors
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Tea Stall Owner's Murder
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for Heinous Crime Against Minor
Delhi High Court Petition Calls for CBI Probe into Alleged Drone Federation Forgery