Swedish Police Detain Suspect in Stockholm Terror Plot

Swedish Police have taken into custody an individual in the Stockholm region under suspicion of preparing terrorist activities tied to violent Islamist extremism. The suspect faces charges related to the preparation of a terrorist offence, aggravated participation in a terrorist organization, and the preparation of attempted murder.

The individual is also accused of preparing to breach legislation concerning the use of explosives, according to a police statement.

Authorities have clarified that this investigation is independent and is not linked to any previously ongoing cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)