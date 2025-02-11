Left Menu

Swedish Police Detain Suspect in Stockholm Terror Plot

Swedish authorities have detained an individual in Stockholm suspected of preparing terrorist acts linked to violent Islamist extremism, including planning murder and violating explosive use laws. The investigation is reportedly separate from any ongoing cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Swedish Police have taken into custody an individual in the Stockholm region under suspicion of preparing terrorist activities tied to violent Islamist extremism. The suspect faces charges related to the preparation of a terrorist offence, aggravated participation in a terrorist organization, and the preparation of attempted murder.

The individual is also accused of preparing to breach legislation concerning the use of explosives, according to a police statement.

Authorities have clarified that this investigation is independent and is not linked to any previously ongoing cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

