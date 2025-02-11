Left Menu

Manipur Calls for Calm Amid Leadership Crisis

In response to a leadership crisis triggered by the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, the Manipur government urged the public to stay calm and avoid misinformation. To combat unrest, a 24/7 control room for information verification is operational, encouraging unity among community groups to foster peace.

Updated: 11-02-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 15:40 IST
Manipur Calls for Calm Amid Leadership Crisis
Amid a leadership crisis in Manipur triggered by Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation on February 9, the state government has urged the public to remain calm and resist misinformation that could incite panic. The call to action comes as tensions simmer following months of ethnic violence.

A statement by Chief Secretary P K Singh highlighted concerns over individuals and groups potentially spreading false narratives to create unrest. The government has established a control room available 24/7, allowing citizens to verify information and prevent the spread of unverified news.

The statement emphasized the collective responsibility to maintain peace, urging community leaders and organizations to unite and foster trust among diverse communities. Manipur remains vigilant against those disrupting harmony, with over 250 casualties and thousands displaced in ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

