Manipur Calls for Calm Amid Leadership Crisis

Amid a leadership crisis in Manipur triggered by Chief Minister N Biren Singh's resignation on February 9, the state government has urged the public to remain calm and resist misinformation that could incite panic. The call to action comes as tensions simmer following months of ethnic violence.

A statement by Chief Secretary P K Singh highlighted concerns over individuals and groups potentially spreading false narratives to create unrest. The government has established a control room available 24/7, allowing citizens to verify information and prevent the spread of unverified news.

The statement emphasized the collective responsibility to maintain peace, urging community leaders and organizations to unite and foster trust among diverse communities. Manipur remains vigilant against those disrupting harmony, with over 250 casualties and thousands displaced in ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)