Escalating Clashes: Islamic State Strikes in Puntland

Overnight attacks by the Islamic State armed group targeted military bases in Somalia's northeastern Puntland state, deploying suicide car and motorbike bombs, as confirmed by a military official on Tuesday.

Following the announcement of a major offensive against the Islamic State and the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab in December, Puntland reports significant successes, including the capture of several IS bases and the surrender of a senior commander.

With IS fighters numbering between 700 and 1,500, the group's presence in Somalia is expanding, but it remains dwarfed by al Shabaab, which holds significant control over parts of southern and central Somalia.

