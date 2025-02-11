Naidu's Vision 2047: Empowering Andhra Pradesh Through Strategic Reforms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has highlighted the need for collective effort among government bodies to empower the state's citizens effectively. Speaking at a meeting with ministers and secretaries, he emphasized the critical role of coordination, integration, and execution in achieving governmental goals.

Naidu pointed to challenges including the mismanagement of central schemes by the prior administration, which he claims hindered state development. He prioritized optimal implementation of these schemes, a focus on infrastructure improvements, and a unified vision aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047 for sustained economic growth.

The Chief Minister encouraged utilizing technology to expedite administrative processes, such as the e-office system, and introduced the Mana Mithra platform for government services via WhatsApp. The strategy aims for a 15.76% growth target in GSDP, underscoring economic growth dependent on strategic planning and technological advancements.

