Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes Inaction: Calls for Accountability in Youth Deaths

Prominent political figure Mehbooba Mufti has openly criticized Omar Abdullah for his failure to address the deaths of two young men during his recent meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. The PDP president expressed her disappointment at a press conference on Tuesday.

Mufti highlighted the recent fatalities involving Waseem, a truck driver killed in an alleged army firing, and Makhan Din, who reportedly took his own life after severe police torture. She voiced concerns over police brutality in the Union Territory and demanded those responsible be held accountable.

While advocating for statehood restoration, Mufti stressed the importance of prioritizing the right to life. She also highlighted restrictions placed on her party, likening their treatment to that of militant organizations.

