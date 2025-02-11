Left Menu

China's Mega-Dam Sparks Water Security Concerns in India

In Parliament, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi raised concerns about China's plan to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra, emphasizing the potential threat to India's water security. He urged for diplomatic actions to ensure water-sharing and data transparency. The government acknowledges the issue and is in talks with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India's Parliament saw a heated debate as Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi expressed grave concerns about China's decision to build the world's largest dam on the Brahmaputra River. Gogoi highlighted the potential threat this poses to India's water security, describing the river as a major strategic asset for the country.

During his Zero Hour address, Gogoi revealed that he had reached out to key Indian defense and foreign affairs dignitaries, urging them to prioritize water-sharing and management in diplomatic engagements with China. He stressed the necessity for an agreement ensuring that China shares crucial hydrological data for flood forecasting and management.

In response, the Indian government acknowledged China's mega-dam plans on the Yarlung Tsangpo River, also known as the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra. The government reassured Parliament that concerns over the dam's impact are being addressed through established diplomatic channels and expert-level discussions with China.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

