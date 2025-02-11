Haryana MLAs Set to Enhance Legislative Skills in Two-Day Orientation
A two-day orientation programme for Haryana Legislative Assembly members is set for February 14 under Speaker Harvinder Kalyan's guidance. Om Birla, Lok Sabha Speaker, will attend as the chief guest, while Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will also grace the event. The focus is on training MLAs with the Parliamentary Institute's assistance.
A two-day orientation programme for members of the Haryana Legislative Assembly is scheduled to commence on February 14, according to an official statement released Tuesday.
State Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan is overseeing the event, while Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will join as the chief guest, further strengthening the program's profile.
Prominent figures like Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Legislative Assembly Speakers from various states are also expected to attend. The training will occur within the Legislative Assembly's premises, facilitated by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies, focusing on equipping MLAs with essential skills.
