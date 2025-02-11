Controversy Strikes: Legal Ruling Restrains Police Reform Efforts

Britain's most senior police officer has slammed a court decision, calling it "absurd" after it blocked the dismissal of officers who failed a vetting review, even when facing serious allegations such as rape. Mark Rowley, head of the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), is under pressure to reform his troubled force.

Rowley initiated a plan to reassess vetting of officers with past allegations to restore public confidence. This aimed to sack those who wouldn't meet current hiring standards. Yet, a High Court ruling overturned the removal of vetting for a sergeant accused of rape, citing human rights breach.

The court's decision leaves the Met without a means to remove unfit officers, despite previous findings of institutional issues. The Interior Ministry intends to change regulations, but until then, officers with lost vetting will be on costly special leave, Rowley criticized.

(With inputs from agencies.)