Brotherly Rift: Property Dispute Leads to Tragic End in Delhi

A tragic incident unfolded in southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar area as a 35-year-old man was fatally shot, allegedly by his own brother over an ongoing property dispute. The deceased, Dharminder Dalal, was found behind his residence in Matiala Village late Monday night. The authorities promptly launched an investigation following the report of the murder.

According to preliminary findings, the conflict stemmed from disagreements over the division of rental income, which had reportedly caused tension between Dharminder and his brother, Ravinder. Dharminder, the youngest of three siblings, was allegedly favored by their father, a factor police believe may have exacerbated the discord.

The investigation is currently focused on tracking down the accused, Ravinder Dalal, who remains at large. The police have registered a case at Bindapur police station and are meticulously combing through evidence to resolve the case swiftly.

