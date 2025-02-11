Left Menu

Justice Served: 10 Years Imprisonment for Heinous Crime

The court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018. Additional Judge Amit Veer Singh imposed a Rs 45,000 fine on Prabhat Kumar Gautam. The case was filed after the victim's mother's complaint led to an investigation and charge sheet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonebhadra | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:04 IST
Justice Served: 10 Years Imprisonment for Heinous Crime
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, a local court delivered a verdict sentencing a man to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in an incident dating back to 2018. The ruling underscores a commitment to justice in such grave offenses.

Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Amit Veer Singh, imposed not only the prison term but also a financial penalty of Rs 45,000 on the convict, Prabhat Kumar Gautam.

According to government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari, the victim's mother had filed a complaint with the Robertsganj police on April 3, 2018, detailing her daughter's abduction by Gautam. The subsequent police investigation led to charges, and after careful deliberation of arguments from both sides, the court found Gautam guilty, enforcing justice with a significant sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025