Justice Served: 10 Years Imprisonment for Heinous Crime
The court sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018. Additional Judge Amit Veer Singh imposed a Rs 45,000 fine on Prabhat Kumar Gautam. The case was filed after the victim's mother's complaint led to an investigation and charge sheet.
On Tuesday, a local court delivered a verdict sentencing a man to a decade of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in an incident dating back to 2018. The ruling underscores a commitment to justice in such grave offenses.
Presiding over the case, Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Amit Veer Singh, imposed not only the prison term but also a financial penalty of Rs 45,000 on the convict, Prabhat Kumar Gautam.
According to government counsel Dinesh Prasad Agrahari, the victim's mother had filed a complaint with the Robertsganj police on April 3, 2018, detailing her daughter's abduction by Gautam. The subsequent police investigation led to charges, and after careful deliberation of arguments from both sides, the court found Gautam guilty, enforcing justice with a significant sentence.
