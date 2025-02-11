Left Menu

Sam Kerr Acquitted: Soccer Star Cleared of Racially Aggravated Charges

Sam Kerr, captain of Australia's women's soccer team, was acquitted of racially aggravated harassment. The case stemmed from a January 2023 incident with a British police officer during a cab ride. Kerr, who plays for Chelsea, argued the comment addressed power dynamics, not race.

Australian women's soccer captain Sam Kerr has been acquitted of racially aggravating a British police officer. The verdict was delivered on Tuesday at Kingston Crown Court, sparking diverse reactions, especially as Kerr's partner shed tears in the public gallery.

The incident, which took place in January 2023, occurred after a dispute with a cab driver led to police intervention. Kerr, noted for her sports prowess with Chelsea, admitted to making remarks but denied they were racially charged. Her defense highlighted issues of power and privilege rather than race.

Addressing Kerr's behaviour, Judge Peter Lodder pointed to her actions significantly contributing to the case's initiation. Despite the jury's decision, the trial beside the football pitch underscores ongoing conversations around race, power, and law enforcement treatment.

