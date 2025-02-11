Left Menu

Traffic Alert: Navigating the Streets During Delhi's Guru Ravidas Ji Celebrations

Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Dharam Sabha at Red Fort ground on Wednesday for Guru Ravidas Ji's 648th birth anniversary celebrations. The public is warned of potential traffic restrictions and are advised to use public transport and designated parking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:06 IST
Traffic Alert: Navigating the Streets During Delhi's Guru Ravidas Ji Celebrations
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Dharam Sabha at Red Fort ground, coinciding with the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. The event will commence from noon on Wednesday, accompanied by a shobha yatra/procession, which is expected to attract a large gathering of devotees.

As a result, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented on key routes including Netaji Subhash Marg and SPM Marg, starting from 11 am. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads to prevent any inconvenience and to plan their journey in advance, especially if heading toward crucial destinations like Old Delhi Railway Station and Chandni Chowk.

The public is encouraged to use public transport to alleviate road congestion and to park only in designated areas. Any suspicious activity or objects should be promptly reported to the police control room to ensure safety and smooth traffic management, the advisory stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025