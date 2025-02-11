Traffic Alert: Navigating the Streets During Delhi's Guru Ravidas Ji Celebrations

Delhi Police has released a traffic advisory in anticipation of the Dharam Sabha at Red Fort ground, coinciding with the 648th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas Ji. The event will commence from noon on Wednesday, accompanied by a shobha yatra/procession, which is expected to attract a large gathering of devotees.

As a result, traffic restrictions and diversions will be implemented on key routes including Netaji Subhash Marg and SPM Marg, starting from 11 am. Commuters are advised to avoid these roads to prevent any inconvenience and to plan their journey in advance, especially if heading toward crucial destinations like Old Delhi Railway Station and Chandni Chowk.

The public is encouraged to use public transport to alleviate road congestion and to park only in designated areas. Any suspicious activity or objects should be promptly reported to the police control room to ensure safety and smooth traffic management, the advisory stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)