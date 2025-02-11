India Champions Global Sustainability at XDG 2045 Ministerial Roundtable, World Government Summit 2025

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, delivered a compelling address to an assembly of global leaders and policymakers during the 'XDG 2045' Ministerial Roundtable at the World Government Summit 2025 in Dubai. In his speech, he outlined India’s ambitious vision for sustainable development, emphasizing the nation's steadfast commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and its transformative roadmap for a ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India) by 2047, marking 100 years of independence.

India’s Progress Towards Sustainable Development

Shri Yadav began his intervention by affirming India’s unwavering dedication to the SDGs, showcasing the nation’s significant strides in renewable energy, healthcare, and poverty reduction. “India has made remarkable progress, particularly in expanding renewable energy capacity. We are among the global leaders in solar energy and are heavily investing in clean technologies, electric vehicles, and climate-resilient infrastructure,” he stated.

However, the Minister acknowledged that formidable challenges remain, especially in combating climate change and biodiversity loss. “These crises cannot be addressed without a fundamental shift in how the world approaches development,” he cautioned.

The Critical Role of Financial Support

Focusing on the crucial issue of 'Means of Implementation,' Shri Yadav expressed deep concern over the shortfall in financial resources from developed nations to support SDG achievement in developing countries. He criticized the failure of developed countries to honor their financial commitments, particularly in climate adaptation finance, just transitions, and biodiversity conservation.

“Despite repeated pledges, the actual financial flows have been insufficient to meet the urgent needs of climate adaptation, mitigation, and environmental sustainability in the developing world,” he said. The Minister emphasized that without adequate funding, vulnerable nations risk falling deeper into debt, hindering their ability to pursue sustainable development pathways.

Shri Yadav urged developed nations to fulfill their promises and collaborate more effectively to close the financing gap as the world approaches the 2030 SDG deadline.

India’s Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047: A Model of Green Growth

Outlining India’s vision for 2047, Shri Yadav highlighted a model of sustainable development that transcends economic growth, aiming instead for a nation that is “developed, green, resilient, and inclusive.” He emphasized that India’s development trajectory is grounded in harmony with nature, equity, and justice.

A key pillar of this vision is India’s LiFE (Lifestyle for the Environment) mission, which advocates for a pro-planet lifestyle at individual, community, and national levels. “Our choices today must contribute to a better tomorrow,” he remarked, emphasizing the importance of sustainable living practices.

Drawing from India’s development strategy, the Minister called on the international community to prioritize green growth, focusing on afforestation, sustainable agriculture, and environmentally friendly infrastructure. “Investment in climate resilience is crucial to ensure that communities worldwide can withstand the escalating impacts of climate change,” he added.

Global Cooperation: The Key to a Sustainable Future

Shri Yadav underscored the necessity of global collaboration to achieve shared sustainability goals. He invoked the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family) as the guiding principle for XDG 2045, advocating for a global movement rooted in justice, inclusivity, and shared progress.

“For XDG 2045 to succeed, it must be more than a set of agreements—it must become a global movement grounded in trust, mutual benefit, and an unwavering commitment to the common good. Only by embracing this worldview can we build a harmonious and sustainable future where no one is left behind,” he stated.

Conclusion: India’s Role in the Global Sustainability Movement

Concluding his address, Shri Yadav called on world leaders to unite across borders and sectors to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous future. He reiterated India’s readiness to contribute ideas, innovations, and concrete actions to this collective endeavor.

“Together, we can eradicate poverty, protect our planet, and ensure prosperity for all generations to come. India stands ready to lead and collaborate in this vital mission,” he concluded.

The Minister’s address resonated deeply with the international community, reaffirming India’s role as a global leader in sustainable development and climate action as the world moves closer to the critical 2030 SDG milestone and beyond.