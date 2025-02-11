Wrongly Accused: 21 Years of Suffering in Solitary Confinement
Ibrahim Ali Sheikh Sagar, a Bangladeshi man, spent 21 years in prison, including seven in solitary confinement, wrongly accused in a murder case despite being acquitted by the High Court. His imprisonment saw personal losses, including his wife leaving him and financial hardships for his family.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
A Bangladeshi man named Ibrahim Ali Sheikh Sagar suffered 21 years of wrongful imprisonment, including seven years in death row solitary confinement despite a High Court acquittal, according to media reports released Tuesday. His tragic ordeal highlights significant lapses in the justice system.
Sagar was released after spending years in prison due to a mistaken murder conviction. His time behind bars was marked by personal and financial losses - his wife remarried and his family was forced to sell property due to poverty.
His case has drawn criticism from legal rights activists who decry the failures of the legal process. The newly appointed Inspector General of Prisons stated their commitment to preventing such undue hardships, underscoring reforms in the prison system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Reforming Tajikistan’s Banking System: Steps Toward Lower Costs and Greater Access
Bangladesh's Political Shake-up: Saima Wazed Faces WHO Ouster Amid Corruption Probe
Salaried Class Awaits Budget 2025 Relief: Tax Reforms Expected
ILO Report Highlights Urgent Need for Inclusive Reforms to Improve Social Health Protection for Persons with Disabilities in Southeast Asia
EV Industry Urges Government for Bold Reforms in Union Budget 2025-26