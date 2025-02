Sappers Defuse French SCALP Missile in Kursk

Sappers from Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry have successfully defused a French-manufactured SCALP cruise missile found in the Kursk region, as confirmed by the ministry on Tuesday.

Since Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region last August, they have managed to maintain control over a significant portion of the territory. However, Russian forces have reclaimed approximately two-thirds of the area and continue efforts to retake the rest.

