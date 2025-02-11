India's Inspiring Leadership in the Commonwealth: A New Era

Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland has lauded India's capacity for substantial leadership within the Commonwealth. As she embarks on a week-long tour of India, beginning Wednesday, discussions in major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will focus on critical areas such as trade, women's empowerment, and climate action.

In a recent interview, Scotland underscored India's pivotal role and commitment to the 56-member Commonwealth, which includes nations with shared colonial histories. Expressing confidence in India's potential, she said, "India can take a larger leadership role because it has the capacity to influence and drive common interests."

Reflecting on her nine-year tenure, Scotland highlighted India's strong response during the COVID pandemic, its ability to execute large-scale initiatives, and its willingness to aid smaller nations, setting a standard for international cooperation. Her theme for the final Commonwealth Day, "Together We Thrive," epitomizes her vision of collective progress against global challenges.

