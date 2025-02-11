Left Menu

India's Inspiring Leadership in the Commonwealth: A New Era

Ahead of her visit to India, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland praises India's pivotal role and potential for leadership within the Commonwealth. Her discussions in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will revolve around trade, women's empowerment, and climate action, highlighting India's global influence and commitment to collaborative progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:34 IST
India's Inspiring Leadership in the Commonwealth: A New Era
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland has lauded India's capacity for substantial leadership within the Commonwealth. As she embarks on a week-long tour of India, beginning Wednesday, discussions in major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will focus on critical areas such as trade, women's empowerment, and climate action.

In a recent interview, Scotland underscored India's pivotal role and commitment to the 56-member Commonwealth, which includes nations with shared colonial histories. Expressing confidence in India's potential, she said, "India can take a larger leadership role because it has the capacity to influence and drive common interests."

Reflecting on her nine-year tenure, Scotland highlighted India's strong response during the COVID pandemic, its ability to execute large-scale initiatives, and its willingness to aid smaller nations, setting a standard for international cooperation. Her theme for the final Commonwealth Day, "Together We Thrive," epitomizes her vision of collective progress against global challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025