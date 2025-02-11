India's Inspiring Leadership in the Commonwealth: A New Era
Ahead of her visit to India, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland praises India's pivotal role and potential for leadership within the Commonwealth. Her discussions in New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will revolve around trade, women's empowerment, and climate action, highlighting India's global influence and commitment to collaborative progress.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Patricia Scotland has lauded India's capacity for substantial leadership within the Commonwealth. As she embarks on a week-long tour of India, beginning Wednesday, discussions in major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad will focus on critical areas such as trade, women's empowerment, and climate action.
In a recent interview, Scotland underscored India's pivotal role and commitment to the 56-member Commonwealth, which includes nations with shared colonial histories. Expressing confidence in India's potential, she said, "India can take a larger leadership role because it has the capacity to influence and drive common interests."
Reflecting on her nine-year tenure, Scotland highlighted India's strong response during the COVID pandemic, its ability to execute large-scale initiatives, and its willingness to aid smaller nations, setting a standard for international cooperation. Her theme for the final Commonwealth Day, "Together We Thrive," epitomizes her vision of collective progress against global challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Gains as Traders Await Interest Rate Decisions Amid Tariff Concerns
U.S. and Colombia Avoid Trade War with Migrant Flight Agreement
US-Colombia Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Deportation Dispute
Currency Markets Jitter as Trade War Threats Loom
U.S.-Colombia Trade Relations: From Crises to Compromise