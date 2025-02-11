Transforming Immigration: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Modi government is preparing a comprehensive legislative overhaul with the introduction of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025. This proposed bill, set to be presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to streamline and modernize the framework governing immigration and foreigners' presence in India by replacing dated legislations.

Key components of the bill include the simplification of passport and visa requirements, alongside defining the responsibilities of hospitals, medical institutions, and universities in relation to foreigners. The new legal framework aims to provide clarity while eliminating overlaps found in previous laws, which were seen as cumbersome and outdated.

The bill not only consolidates existing laws but also seeks to ensure the central government's ability to efficiently manage and regulate immigration-related matters. This initiative reflects a larger strategy by the Indian government to simplify legal processes and enhance governance in line with contemporary needs.

