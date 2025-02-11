Left Menu

Transforming Immigration: The Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025

The Indian government plans to introduce the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, aiming to streamline existing laws on immigration. This legislation will replace outdated acts and address passport, visa, and registration requirements for foreigners, while defining the roles of various institutions in accommodating foreigners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Modi government is preparing a comprehensive legislative overhaul with the introduction of the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025. This proposed bill, set to be presented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeks to streamline and modernize the framework governing immigration and foreigners' presence in India by replacing dated legislations.

Key components of the bill include the simplification of passport and visa requirements, alongside defining the responsibilities of hospitals, medical institutions, and universities in relation to foreigners. The new legal framework aims to provide clarity while eliminating overlaps found in previous laws, which were seen as cumbersome and outdated.

The bill not only consolidates existing laws but also seeks to ensure the central government's ability to efficiently manage and regulate immigration-related matters. This initiative reflects a larger strategy by the Indian government to simplify legal processes and enhance governance in line with contemporary needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

