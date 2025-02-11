Left Menu

The Stolen Mobile Racket: A Bust in Northwest Delhi

A 27-year-old man named Asif was arrested in Delhi for allegedly stealing and selling mobile phones. Police recovered 52 phones, including 40 iPhones. Investigations reveal a smuggling ring selling stolen phones to neighboring countries. Further probes aim to apprehend gang members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi police have apprehended a 27-year-old man allegedly involved in the theft and sale of mobile phones. The accused, Asif, a resident of Aman Vihar, was found with 52 phones, including 40 expensive iPhones.

Authorities unearthed a smuggling operation sending these stolen devices to neighboring countries, where they're sold in the grey market. The discovery followed a tip-off that Asif would be near Jalebi Chowk, Sultanpuri, attempting to offload 40 to 50 devices.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam, Asif confessed to buying stolen phones from pickpockets and snatchers. Investigations are ongoing to uncover and dismantle the wider criminal network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

