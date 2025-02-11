The Stolen Mobile Racket: A Bust in Northwest Delhi

Delhi police have apprehended a 27-year-old man allegedly involved in the theft and sale of mobile phones. The accused, Asif, a resident of Aman Vihar, was found with 52 phones, including 40 expensive iPhones.

Authorities unearthed a smuggling operation sending these stolen devices to neighboring countries, where they're sold in the grey market. The discovery followed a tip-off that Asif would be near Jalebi Chowk, Sultanpuri, attempting to offload 40 to 50 devices.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam, Asif confessed to buying stolen phones from pickpockets and snatchers. Investigations are ongoing to uncover and dismantle the wider criminal network involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)