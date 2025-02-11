Rajasthan Leaders Echo National Census Demand Amid Criticism of BJP Government

Senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan have thrown their weight behind the call for the resumption of the national census, as advocated by Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha. They argue that the continued delay prevents millions of economically disadvantaged individuals from accessing benefits under government schemes.

Ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has publicly criticized the central government for deferring the census initially slated for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlights that this unprecedented delay since independence is impeding food security and social welfare initiatives from reaching their intended recipients.

In a scathing attack on both central and state BJP governments, Gehlot and other Congress figures have underscored serious lapses in updating essential data, while also voicing concerns about the safety of women in the state. Their statements come as renewed calls for a caste census gain momentum, underscoring the urgency of data-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)