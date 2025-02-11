Left Menu

Rajasthan Leaders Echo National Census Demand Amid Criticism of BJP Government

Senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan have emphasized the urgent need for the national census, which has been delayed since 2021, to ensure government schemes reach those in need. Criticism focuses on outdated data hindering equitable distribution, and concerns over women's safety reflect dissatisfaction with the current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:16 IST
Rajasthan Leaders Echo National Census Demand Amid Criticism of BJP Government
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leaders in Rajasthan have thrown their weight behind the call for the resumption of the national census, as advocated by Sonia Gandhi in the Rajya Sabha. They argue that the continued delay prevents millions of economically disadvantaged individuals from accessing benefits under government schemes.

Ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has publicly criticized the central government for deferring the census initially slated for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He highlights that this unprecedented delay since independence is impeding food security and social welfare initiatives from reaching their intended recipients.

In a scathing attack on both central and state BJP governments, Gehlot and other Congress figures have underscored serious lapses in updating essential data, while also voicing concerns about the safety of women in the state. Their statements come as renewed calls for a caste census gain momentum, underscoring the urgency of data-driven governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025