Russian Stealth Fighter Jet Deal: A Boost for India's Defence Ambitions

Russia has proposed manufacturing the Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet in India, aiming to consolidate defence ties with New Delhi. This move, part of India's strategy for self-reliance, seeks to counter China's growing air capabilities. The deal requires India's government approval to begin production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to reinforce defence cooperation, Russia has expressed its willingness to manufacture its advanced Sukhoi Su-57 stealth fighter jet in India. This bold proposition was disclosed by a Russian and an Indian official, as Russia seeks to expand its defence ties with New Delhi amid Western sanctions.

Historically, Russia has been India's primary weapon supplier. However, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has limited Russia's export capabilities, prompting India to explore Western alternatives. A spokesman for Rosoboronexport stated that production might start this year if India endorses the proposal.

As India's fighter squadrons are dwindling amidst China's expanding air force, the offer promises technology transfers vital for maintaining production autonomy. This aligns with Prime Minister Modi's vision of transforming India into a formidable global manufacturing powerhouse. Despite its challenges and past delays, the Su-57 remains a significant player at international aerospace exhibitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

