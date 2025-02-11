Left Menu

Corruption Continues to Challenge Global Progress: 2024 CPI Report Insights

India ranked 96 in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index, with its score dropping to 38. The Transparency International report highlights the global threat of corruption, its impact on climate efforts, and the need for persistent action to combat it and promote democratic stability worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India has fallen to the 96th spot in the 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), as revealed by the latest Transparency International report released this Tuesday. The report marks a slight dip, with India's score reduced to 38, compared to 39 in 2023 and 40 in 2022.

Ranked out of 180 countries based on perceived corruption in the public sector, the CPI has shown that corruption remains a pervasive issue globally, particularly impacting efforts toward climate action. Research within the report underscores corruption's obstruction in implementing green policies and its harmful impact on environmental goals.

The report calls for the international community to prioritize tackling corruption, emphasizing that effective climate change mitigation and adaptation efforts depend on overcoming this global threat. More than two-thirds of countries analyzed scored below 50, indicating widespread corruption that undermines human rights and democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

