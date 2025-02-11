Left Menu

Legal Action Sought Over Deadly Maha Kumbh Stampede

A public interest litigation filed in the Allahabad High Court seeks legal action and investigation into the deadly stampede at the Maha Kumbh. Advocate Vishal Tiwari's petition calls for accountability, a status report from the Uttar Pradesh government, and preventive guidelines for future events, involving both state coordination and expert oversight.

Updated: 11-02-2025 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant legal action has been initiated following the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh. A public interest litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Allahabad High Court demanding accountability from officials responsible for the fatal event in Prayagraj on January 29.

The PIL, filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari, presses the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a full status report on the incident and officially disclose the casualty figures. In order to avert similar tragedies, the petitioner also urges the creation of a five-member expert committee, chaired by a former Supreme Court judge, to develop comprehensive safety guidelines for large public gatherings.

Further, the petition calls for the Union Government to coordinate with state authorities, ensuring safe passages for devotees attending the Maha Kumbh. In a related development, a judicial monitoring committee is being considered to gather information on individuals still missing post-stampede. Opposition parties, meanwhile, claim the death toll to be higher than reported by the three-member judicial commission's preliminary findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

