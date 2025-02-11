Two Arrested in Delhi Cheating Scam: A Tale of Deception

In a daring incident of fraud, two men have been arrested in Delhi for allegedly cheating a man of a significant sum of money in the bustling Kamla Market area, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Sameer Sheikh and Julmad Sheikh, both 21 and residents of JJ Colony in Bawana, have been identified as the perpetrators. The crime occurred when the victim, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was approached outside a metro station by a man claiming to carry Rs 1.5 lakh and seeking help.

Police tracked down the accused using CCTV footage and arrested them the following day. Officers recovered a Google Pixel mobile and Rs 56,500 cash from the suspects, one of whom had previous criminal cases.

