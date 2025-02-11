Constitution's Core Values vs Calligraphy Controversy in Rajya Sabha

In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the Constitution's essence lies in its values, not in its calligraphy or illustrations, following a dispute over 22 missing miniature illustrations.

Kharge, who also leads the opposition, reiterated that the Constitution is 'made by We, The People', and has long prioritized conveying its values over decorative elements.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal spotlighted the exclusion of original illustrations, demanding their reinstatement and sparking a debate over authenticity and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)