Constitution's Core Values vs Calligraphy Controversy in Rajya Sabha

A controversy erupted in the Rajya Sabha over the absence of miniature illustrations in some Constitution copies. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stressed the importance lies in the values of the Constitution rather than its calligraphy or illustrations. BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal demanded the reinstatement of original illustrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:04 IST
In a heated session of the Rajya Sabha, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized that the Constitution's essence lies in its values, not in its calligraphy or illustrations, following a dispute over 22 missing miniature illustrations.

Kharge, who also leads the opposition, reiterated that the Constitution is 'made by We, The People', and has long prioritized conveying its values over decorative elements.

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agrawal spotlighted the exclusion of original illustrations, demanding their reinstatement and sparking a debate over authenticity and constitutional values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

