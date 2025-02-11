Left Menu

Uttarakhand's Historic UCC Faces Legal Challenge

The Uttarakhand High Court will review a PIL filed by Suresh Singh Negi against the newly implemented Uniform Civil Code in the state. The code, allegedly disregarding traditional Muslim and Parsi marriage practices, has been criticized for infringing on privacy rights and was a major BJP election promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nainital | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand High Court is set to hear a significant public interest litigation challenging the recently implemented Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state. The hearing, scheduled for Wednesday, will take place before a division bench comprising Chief Justice G Narendar and Justice Ashish Naithani.

The PIL, filed by Bhimtal resident and former student leader Suresh Singh Negi, specifically raises concerns about certain provisions of the UCC. Negi contends that live-in relationships and traditional marriage practices of Muslim and Parsi communities are not adequately respected under the new code.

Uttarakhand made headlines as the first state in independent India to enforce the UCC on January 27, fulfilling a key BJP pledge from the 2022 assembly elections. However, the code has faced backlash from legal experts who argue it may infringe on individuals' privacy rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

