Cunning Heist in Raipur: Rs 60 Lakh Stolen

In a daring criminal act, looters disguised in camouflage outfits stole Rs 60 lakh from a family in Raipur, revealed a senior police officer.

The incident took place in Anupam Nagar, within Khamhardih police jurisdiction, when five individuals forcibly entered Manohar Velu's house during the afternoon while the family rested. They expertly extracted the cash, which was proceeds from a recent land sale, from a diwan before fleeing the scene.

Ensuing police investigations are aggressively underway, with checkpoints established across the city. Surveillance footage suggests the perpetrators used a car to execute their getaway, highlighting their strategic planning in targeting the family known to possess sizeable monetary holdings at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)