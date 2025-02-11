Massive Internship Drive: Public Urged to Follow Official Application Process

Employment and Labour Minister, Nomakhosazana Meth, has called on the public to strictly adhere to the official application process for the newly announced Inspector and Enforcement Internship Programme. The initiative aims to recruit 20,000 interns over the next two years, with 10,000 positions available annually across all nine provinces.

The Ministry has observed that some applicants are sending their CVs and applications directly to Ministry officials, including the Ministry Spokesperson, Thobeka Magcai, at Thobeka.Magcai@labour.gov.za. Minister Meth clarified that Magcai is solely responsible for handling media enquiries and interview requests for the Ministry of Employment and Labour.

“Members of the public are hereby urged not to send their CVs to officials in the Ministry. Instead, applicants must comply with the directives outlined in the internship advertisement,” Minister Meth emphasized. “The official advert is available through the Department of Public Services and Administration (DPSA) Vacancy Circular 5 of 2025.”

How to Apply: Qualifying candidates can access the internship programme advertisement via this link: DPSA Vacancy Circular 5 of 2025.

The advert specifies both email and physical addresses for each provincial office where applications can be submitted. Applications must be emailed or hand-delivered to the correct provincial office as outlined in the advert. Failure to comply with these directives may result in disqualification, as incorrectly submitted applications will not reach the appropriate recipients for processing.

Key Details:

Closing Date: 21 February 2025

21 February 2025 Stipend: R7,450 per month

R7,450 per month Eligibility: Applicants must meet the minimum requirements specified in the advert.

Minister Meth's Commitment to Youth Employment: This internship programme aligns with Minister Meth’s pledge during her first 100 days in office to create 20,000 job opportunities for young people. The initiative will strengthen the capacity of the Inspection and Enforcement Branch, a cornerstone of the Minister’s agenda to promote fair labour practices nationwide.

The ground-breaking programme aims to enhance the department’s operational capabilities by onboarding 10,000 interns annually, thereby ensuring robust enforcement of labour laws and standards across South Africa.