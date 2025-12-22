Left Menu

Yen at Risk: Intervention Concerns Amid Record Low Levels

The yen continues to struggle against major currencies due to a lack of aggressive action from the Bank of Japan, prompting officials to warn about potential intervention. Despite record bond yields, the cautious approach of BOJ Governor Ueda has spurred trading activities that could further pressure the yen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-12-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 15:32 IST
Yen at Risk: Intervention Concerns Amid Record Low Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen struggled on Monday, nearing record lows against the euro and Swiss franc, as traders, emboldened by the Bank of Japan's conservative approach, continued to bet against the currency. This occurred even as Japanese officials issued warnings to deter aggressive trading strategies.

In Tokyo, key currency diplomats signaled concerns over rapid yen movements, suggesting possible interventions. Recent policies and spending strategies under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have raised concerns about further financial strain, impacting currency confidence.

Despite elevated bond yields, the cautious communication from BOJ Governor Ueda after last week's rate hike has amplified the yen's vulnerability. Meanwhile, the global currency market sees the euro and pound strengthening against the dollar, reflecting differing central bank stances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025