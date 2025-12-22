Yen at Risk: Intervention Concerns Amid Record Low Levels

The yen struggled on Monday, nearing record lows against the euro and Swiss franc, as traders, emboldened by the Bank of Japan's conservative approach, continued to bet against the currency. This occurred even as Japanese officials issued warnings to deter aggressive trading strategies.

In Tokyo, key currency diplomats signaled concerns over rapid yen movements, suggesting possible interventions. Recent policies and spending strategies under new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have raised concerns about further financial strain, impacting currency confidence.

Despite elevated bond yields, the cautious communication from BOJ Governor Ueda after last week's rate hike has amplified the yen's vulnerability. Meanwhile, the global currency market sees the euro and pound strengthening against the dollar, reflecting differing central bank stances.

