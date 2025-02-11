Left Menu

Empowering Officials: A Catalyst for Arunachal's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu emphasized empowering government officials for state welfare. Speaking at Pasighat, he stressed a problem-solving focus for accelerated development, insisted on strengthening districts for improved service delivery, and introduced 'bottom-up planning' with district development plans led by deputy commissioners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:41 IST
Empowering Officials: A Catalyst for Arunachal's Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of empowering government officials as a pivotal step towards welfare and development. During a review meeting in Pasighat, East Siang district, Khandu advocated for a shift towards solution-oriented approaches by government officers to spur development in the state and society.

Khandu highlighted the transient nature of political roles, contrasting it with the permanence of government employees. 'Politicians may be temporary, but your role in the state's development is lasting and crucial,' he remarked, urging government staff to recognize their pivotal role in progress.

He underscored the significance of deputy commissioners as governance pillars, essential for enhancing service delivery at the grassroots level. Introducing a 'bottom-up planning' approach, Khandu delineated plans for district-level visions and development strategies with a focus on identifying and prioritizing district-specific needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025