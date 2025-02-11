Empowering Officials: A Catalyst for Arunachal's Growth

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of empowering government officials as a pivotal step towards welfare and development. During a review meeting in Pasighat, East Siang district, Khandu advocated for a shift towards solution-oriented approaches by government officers to spur development in the state and society.

Khandu highlighted the transient nature of political roles, contrasting it with the permanence of government employees. 'Politicians may be temporary, but your role in the state's development is lasting and crucial,' he remarked, urging government staff to recognize their pivotal role in progress.

He underscored the significance of deputy commissioners as governance pillars, essential for enhancing service delivery at the grassroots level. Introducing a 'bottom-up planning' approach, Khandu delineated plans for district-level visions and development strategies with a focus on identifying and prioritizing district-specific needs.

