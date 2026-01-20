Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Government Officials in Jammu and Kashmir
Four government officials in Jammu and Kashmir, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a revenue official, were arrested for bribery. The arrests were made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in separate incidents involving demands for money in exchange for settling disputes and issuing contractor cards.
In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested four government officials, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a revenue official, for accepting bribes.
ASI Zamurat Manhas of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was apprehended in Mendhar, Poonch, for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 to resolve a financial dispute. Authorities conducted thorough searches at his residences.
Similarly, Anil Jamwal and Jeet Kumar from the Public Works Department in Udhampur were caught taking a Rs 12,000 bribe for issuing a contractor card. A revenue official, Mohd Razaq, was arrested in Rajouri for demanding Rs 10,000 to update revenue records.
