Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Government Officials in Jammu and Kashmir

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested four government officials, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a revenue official, for accepting bribes.

ASI Zamurat Manhas of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was apprehended in Mendhar, Poonch, for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 to resolve a financial dispute. Authorities conducted thorough searches at his residences.

Similarly, Anil Jamwal and Jeet Kumar from the Public Works Department in Udhampur were caught taking a Rs 12,000 bribe for issuing a contractor card. A revenue official, Mohd Razaq, was arrested in Rajouri for demanding Rs 10,000 to update revenue records.