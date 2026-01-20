Left Menu

Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Government Officials in Jammu and Kashmir

Four government officials in Jammu and Kashmir, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a revenue official, were arrested for bribery. The arrests were made by the Anti-Corruption Bureau in separate incidents involving demands for money in exchange for settling disputes and issuing contractor cards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:26 IST
Bribery Scandal Unveiled: Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests Government Officials in Jammu and Kashmir
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau of Jammu and Kashmir has arrested four government officials, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector and a revenue official, for accepting bribes.

ASI Zamurat Manhas of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was apprehended in Mendhar, Poonch, for allegedly demanding Rs 5,000 to resolve a financial dispute. Authorities conducted thorough searches at his residences.

Similarly, Anil Jamwal and Jeet Kumar from the Public Works Department in Udhampur were caught taking a Rs 12,000 bribe for issuing a contractor card. A revenue official, Mohd Razaq, was arrested in Rajouri for demanding Rs 10,000 to update revenue records.

TRENDING

1
Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

Currency Chaos: Dollar Dives Amid Global Tensions

 Global
2
South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

South Korea Seeks Renewed Dialogue with North Korea

 South Korea
3
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
4
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026