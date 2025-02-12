Iran Condemns Trump's 'Reckless' Rhetoric at U.N.

In a recent diplomatic communication, Iran alerted the United Nations to U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative remarks about military action. The Iranian government stressed that any U.S. aggression would result in severe consequences.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned these statements as violations of international law, emphasizing Iran's right to defend its sovereignty.

The tension has risen as Iran increases uranium enrichment, while Trump reinstates his "maximum pressure" campaign. Iran disputes claims of seeking nuclear weapons and urges the U.N. to condemn Trump's rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)