Iran Condemns Trump's 'Reckless' Rhetoric at U.N.
Iran has informed the United Nations of U.S. President Donald Trump's threatening rhetoric regarding potential military action. Iran's U.N. Ambassador Iravani emphasized the consequences of any aggression, urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn such statements, as tensions over nuclear capabilities escalate.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:29 IST
In a recent diplomatic communication, Iran alerted the United Nations to U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative remarks about military action. The Iranian government stressed that any U.S. aggression would result in severe consequences.
Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned these statements as violations of international law, emphasizing Iran's right to defend its sovereignty.
The tension has risen as Iran increases uranium enrichment, while Trump reinstates his "maximum pressure" campaign. Iran disputes claims of seeking nuclear weapons and urges the U.N. to condemn Trump's rhetoric.
