Left Menu

Iran Condemns Trump's 'Reckless' Rhetoric at U.N.

Iran has informed the United Nations of U.S. President Donald Trump's threatening rhetoric regarding potential military action. Iran's U.N. Ambassador Iravani emphasized the consequences of any aggression, urging the U.N. Security Council to condemn such statements, as tensions over nuclear capabilities escalate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 00:29 IST
Iran Condemns Trump's 'Reckless' Rhetoric at U.N.
Trump

In a recent diplomatic communication, Iran alerted the United Nations to U.S. President Donald Trump's provocative remarks about military action. The Iranian government stressed that any U.S. aggression would result in severe consequences.

Iran's U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned these statements as violations of international law, emphasizing Iran's right to defend its sovereignty.

The tension has risen as Iran increases uranium enrichment, while Trump reinstates his "maximum pressure" campaign. Iran disputes claims of seeking nuclear weapons and urges the U.N. to condemn Trump's rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025