Tuscany Leads Italy into Uncharted Territory with Right-to-Die Law

Tuscany has made a historic move by approving a right-to-die law, following a 2019 constitutional court decision that effectively legalized medically assisted suicide. This makes it the first region in predominantly Roman Catholic Italy to pass such legislation.

The procedure requires a medical and ethics commission to review any end-of-life request within 30 days. Upon approval, regional health services are mandated to supply the necessary medication and doctor within 10 days, while allowing medical personnel to opt out.

Governor Eugenio Giani emphasized that the law offers "objective procedures and clarity," aiming to send a national message. However, it risks constitutional challenges from Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right-led government, which opposes euthanasia.

(With inputs from agencies.)