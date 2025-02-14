Amit Shah Chairs Review Meeting on Implementation of New Criminal Laws in Maharashtra

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, chaired a high-level review meeting today to assess the implementation of three new criminal laws in Maharashtra. The meeting, held in New Delhi, was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis, the Union Home Secretary, Maharashtra Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Director General of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD), Director General of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), and senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the Maharashtra state government.

During the meeting, Shri Amit Shah reiterated the Modi government's commitment to providing a speedy and transparent justice system and emphasized the need for prompt registration of First Information Reports (FIRs) to strengthen law and order.

Key Directives and Proposals:

Model Directorate of Prosecution: Maharashtra should establish a model prosecution system aligned with the new criminal laws. The state should aim for a conviction rate exceeding 90% for cases with sentences over seven years, with close cooperation between police, government lawyers, and the judiciary.

Monitoring Organized Crime: Senior police officers should regularly monitor cases of organized crime, terrorism, and mob lynching to prevent misuse of relevant legal provisions.

Video Conferencing for Evidence Recording: Prisons, government hospitals, banks, and Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL) should be equipped with video conferencing facilities to streamline evidence recording.

CCTNS 2.0 and ICJS 2.0 Implementation: Maharashtra should adopt the upgraded Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS 2.0) and Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS 2.0) to enable seamless FIR transfers between states.

Digital Custody Records: Police stations should maintain electronic dashboards to provide real-time updates on individuals held in custody.

Internet Connectivity: Efforts should be made to improve internet connectivity at all police stations to support digital operations.

Forensic Infrastructure: Mobile forensic science vans should be available in every police sub-division, and vacant forensic expert positions should be promptly filled.

Fingerprint Integration: The state's fingerprint identification system should be integrated with the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS).

Return of Recovered Property: Police should implement a system to return recovered property to its rightful owners promptly, in line with the new laws.

Aesthetic Improvements: Police stations should be made more welcoming and aesthetically pleasing.

Review and Monitoring:

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra should conduct bi-weekly reviews of the implementation of new criminal laws.

The Chief Secretary and Director General of Police should carry out weekly reviews.

Shri Amit Shah concluded the meeting by highlighting that these reforms will play a crucial role in modernizing Maharashtra's law enforcement and ensuring swift justice delivery for citizens.