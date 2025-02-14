Controversy Brews Over Waqf Bill: A Move to Seize Religious Properties?

Prominent Shia cleric Maulana Syed Kalbe Jawad has vehemently opposed the recent Waqf bill presented in Parliament, describing it as a government attempt to seize waqf properties. Speaking at the Asifi Mosque in Lucknow, he referred to the bill as a "Waqf Eradication Bill," asserting that all its provisions are detrimental.

Jawad criticized the Joint Parliamentary Committee's proceedings as unconstitutional, alleging that key stakeholders were sidelined. He questioned why only Muslims were being asked for waqf property documentation, pointing out similar issues with temples and government buildings on waqf land.

The cleric called for economic utilization of temple assets and announced plans to resist the bill, aligning with the All India Muslim Personal Law Board. Jawad urged opposition parties to unite and strategize against the bill to protect waqf properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)