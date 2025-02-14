Om Birla Highlights Importance of Quality Legislative Drafting and Wider Consultations in Law-Making

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla underscored the importance of quality legislative drafting and the role of elected representatives in enhancing legislative processes. Delivering the inaugural address at a two-day orientation programme for newly elected members of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Shri Birla called for broader consultations during the legislative drafting stage to ensure comprehensive laws that effectively address public concerns.

Shri Birla stressed that inadequate inputs during the drafting phase could negatively impact government operations and legislative scrutiny. He urged newly elected legislators to actively participate in the legislative process from the outset to ensure that the voices of their constituents are well-represented in proposed laws. He advocated for a collaborative approach between lawmakers and the originating ministries to enhance legislative quality and public relevance.

Emphasizing the need for capacity building, Shri Birla encouraged public representatives to undergo regular training in legislative drafting, highlighting its importance for effective law-making. He also called for expedited digitization of state legislature debates to facilitate easy access for members, enabling them to utilize these records for skill enhancement.

Addressing the issue of financial autonomy for state legislatures, Shri Birla opined that such autonomy would enhance legislative efficiency. He urged wider stakeholder consultations on this matter while emphasizing the importance of fruitful debates and discussions in legislative assemblies. Shri Birla advised first-time MLAs to thoroughly study legislative rules and procedures, advocating for raising public issues within the framework of legislative norms while avoiding disruptions during House proceedings.

Highlighting the role of technology in modern legislative practices, Shri Birla urged lawmakers to leverage technology to make their participation more impactful. He noted that the most effective legislators are those who engage in meaningful debates, conduct thorough research, and incorporate technology in their contributions.

The event was graced by Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Haryana Legislative Assembly Speaker Shri Harvinder Kalyan, Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Shri Satish Mahana, and other dignitaries. Shri Birla also led the members in reading the Preamble to the Constitution of India. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr. Krishan Lal Middha.

Shri Birla was welcomed with a Guard of Honour upon his arrival and received warm greetings from Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini, Speaker Shri Harvinder Kalyan, and other dignitaries.