Left Menu

Assam's Crackdown on Border Infiltration: A Step Towards Security

Assam Police sent back five infiltrators, including four Rohingyas and a Bangladeshi, to Bangladesh. The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized strict border vigilance and claimed that 305 infiltrators have been repatriated in seven months. Assam Police and BSF have increased security along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:41 IST
Assam's Crackdown on Border Infiltration: A Step Towards Security
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police took decisive action on Friday by sending back five infiltrators -- four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi -- to their home country. This operation took place in the Sribhumi district, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister announced on social media platform 'X' that the infiltrators, including Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin, and Hafsa Bibi, were apprehended near the Indo-Bangladesh border and subsequently returned to Bangladesh. A separate incident saw Bangladeshi woman Rupa Sathi sent back on Thursday night.

Highlighting the state's commitment to an infiltration-free future, Sarma noted that 305 infiltrators had been repatriated in the past seven months. The Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police have intensified surveillance along the 1885 km border in response to ongoing disturbances in Bangladesh starting from August last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025