Assam's Crackdown on Border Infiltration: A Step Towards Security

Assam Police took decisive action on Friday by sending back five infiltrators -- four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi -- to their home country. This operation took place in the Sribhumi district, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Chief Minister announced on social media platform 'X' that the infiltrators, including Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin, and Hafsa Bibi, were apprehended near the Indo-Bangladesh border and subsequently returned to Bangladesh. A separate incident saw Bangladeshi woman Rupa Sathi sent back on Thursday night.

Highlighting the state's commitment to an infiltration-free future, Sarma noted that 305 infiltrators had been repatriated in the past seven months. The Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police have intensified surveillance along the 1885 km border in response to ongoing disturbances in Bangladesh starting from August last year.

