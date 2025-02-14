Assam's Crackdown on Border Infiltration: A Step Towards Security
Assam Police sent back five infiltrators, including four Rohingyas and a Bangladeshi, to Bangladesh. The state's Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, emphasized strict border vigilance and claimed that 305 infiltrators have been repatriated in seven months. Assam Police and BSF have increased security along the Indo-Bangladesh border.
Assam Police took decisive action on Friday by sending back five infiltrators -- four Rohingyas and one Bangladeshi -- to their home country. This operation took place in the Sribhumi district, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
The Chief Minister announced on social media platform 'X' that the infiltrators, including Abdul Raazzak, Saddam Hussein, Moktul Hussain, Nurul Amin, and Hafsa Bibi, were apprehended near the Indo-Bangladesh border and subsequently returned to Bangladesh. A separate incident saw Bangladeshi woman Rupa Sathi sent back on Thursday night.
Highlighting the state's commitment to an infiltration-free future, Sarma noted that 305 infiltrators had been repatriated in the past seven months. The Border Security Force (BSF) and Assam Police have intensified surveillance along the 1885 km border in response to ongoing disturbances in Bangladesh starting from August last year.
