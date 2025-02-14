Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Absconding Accused in GST Fraud Case Special Protection

The Supreme Court denied Nishant, accused in a GST fraud case, protection from arrest in Malaysia after his passport was revoked. Accused of creating fake companies and using illegal PAN cards for tax benefits, Nishant is urged to return to India to face charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:46 IST
Supreme Court Denies Absconding Accused in GST Fraud Case Special Protection
Nishant
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has refused to offer protection from arrest to Nishant, an accused in a GST fraud case currently stranded in Malaysia. His Indian passport was revoked, prompting a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to deny special provision requests.

Nishant, accused of creating fake companies to exploit Aadhaar and PAN cards for illicit tax gains, remained in Kuala Lumpur, dodging Indian authorities' reach. Despite earnest appeals from his wife, Aarushi, the court insisted on his return to India to join the investigation.

The UP government argued against his plea, emphasizing his role in a multi-crore scam utilizing six lakh PAN cards. The bench directed Aarushi and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure Nishant's extradition, with support from the Indian High Commission in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025