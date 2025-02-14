Supreme Court Denies Absconding Accused in GST Fraud Case Special Protection

The Supreme Court has refused to offer protection from arrest to Nishant, an accused in a GST fraud case currently stranded in Malaysia. His Indian passport was revoked, prompting a bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna to deny special provision requests.

Nishant, accused of creating fake companies to exploit Aadhaar and PAN cards for illicit tax gains, remained in Kuala Lumpur, dodging Indian authorities' reach. Despite earnest appeals from his wife, Aarushi, the court insisted on his return to India to join the investigation.

The UP government argued against his plea, emphasizing his role in a multi-crore scam utilizing six lakh PAN cards. The bench directed Aarushi and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure Nishant's extradition, with support from the Indian High Commission in Malaysia.

(With inputs from agencies.)