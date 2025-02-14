Left Menu

EU Plans Defence Spending Freedom Amid U.S. Pressure

The European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, plans to propose exempting defence spending from EU fiscal limits. This move aligns with U.S. pressure for Europe to enhance military funding in the face of potential Russian threats. The exemption mirrors past strategies seen during COVID-19 challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission, under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, intends to push for a pivotal change in defence funding regulation.

The proposal to exempt defence from the EU's spending boundaries comes at a time of increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging European NATO members to boost military budgets significantly.

Von der Leyen drew parallels between the current security situation and the COVID-19 crisis to justify lifting these spending restrictions, suggesting it as a measure to brace for potential threats, particularly from Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

