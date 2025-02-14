EU Plans Defence Spending Freedom Amid U.S. Pressure

The European Commission, under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen, intends to push for a pivotal change in defence funding regulation.

The proposal to exempt defence from the EU's spending boundaries comes at a time of increased pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump, urging European NATO members to boost military budgets significantly.

Von der Leyen drew parallels between the current security situation and the COVID-19 crisis to justify lifting these spending restrictions, suggesting it as a measure to brace for potential threats, particularly from Russia.

