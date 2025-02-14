Moldovan Nationals Arrested for Alleged Ties to Russian Wagner Group

The pan-European police agency Europol confirmed on Friday the arrest of three Moldovan nationals suspected of connections to the Russian Wagner Group. This move followed extensive raids led by Moldovan authorities on over 50 locations, targeting individuals associated with the paramilitary group.

These operations focused on suspects believed to be mercenaries participating in Russia's war against Ukraine. Europol indicated that 85 individuals have been identified in connection to the conflict, with seized materials demonstrating their recruitment and engagement in military actions.

In parallel, two Russian citizens were sentenced to 5-1/2 years in Poland for their involvement with the Wagner Group and espionage for Moscow. Massive international collaboration, including a virtual command center facilitated by Europol, was crucial in coordinating these efforts.

