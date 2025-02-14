Left Menu

Moldovan Nationals Arrested for Alleged Ties to Russian Wagner Group

Three Moldovan nationals have been arrested for suspected involvement with the Russian Wagner Group, linked to war crimes in Ukraine. Europol supported a raid on 50 locations in Moldova, identifying 85 individuals. The investigation underscores the group's mercenary activities and recruitment efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:32 IST
Moldovan Nationals Arrested for Alleged Ties to Russian Wagner Group
  • Country:
  • France

The pan-European police agency Europol confirmed on Friday the arrest of three Moldovan nationals suspected of connections to the Russian Wagner Group. This move followed extensive raids led by Moldovan authorities on over 50 locations, targeting individuals associated with the paramilitary group.

These operations focused on suspects believed to be mercenaries participating in Russia's war against Ukraine. Europol indicated that 85 individuals have been identified in connection to the conflict, with seized materials demonstrating their recruitment and engagement in military actions.

In parallel, two Russian citizens were sentenced to 5-1/2 years in Poland for their involvement with the Wagner Group and espionage for Moscow. Massive international collaboration, including a virtual command center facilitated by Europol, was crucial in coordinating these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025