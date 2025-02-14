24th Divya Kala Mela Commences in Jammu: A Grand Celebration of Inclusivity, Talent, and Empowerment

The 24th Divya Kala Mela kicked off today at Gulshan Ground, Jammu, marking the beginning of an 11-day celebration of talent, entrepreneurship, and empowerment of persons with disabilities. The grand inauguration was led by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Dr. Virendra Kumar. The event is organized by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Inaugural Addresses Highlight Vision for Inclusivity

Addressing the gathering, Shri Manoj Sinha emphasized the critical role of Divyangjan in building a self-reliant India and reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and economic independence. Dr. Virendra Kumar highlighted Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision to redefine the perception of persons with disabilities, using the term 'Divyangjan' to represent their strength and resilience.

Government Initiatives for Divyangjan Empowerment

Dr. Virendra Kumar outlined significant reforms, including:

Expansion of recognized disabilities from seven to twenty-one categories.

Increase in reservation for Divyangjan from 3% to 4% in government jobs and from 3% to 5% in educational institutions.

Implementation of financial assistance schemes at subsidized interest rates for self-employment and enterprise development.

CSR Support and Economic Aid Distribution

During the event, motorized tricycles were distributed to 14 beneficiaries, funded through IRCON’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. Additionally, loans totaling approximately ₹3.5 crore were sanctioned for persons with disabilities in Jammu and Kashmir, with selected beneficiaries receiving symbolic sanction letters.

Upcoming Highlights: Rozgar Mela and Cultural Program

Rozgar Mela (Employment Fair): Scheduled for February 21, 2025, offering job opportunities to Divyangjan.

Divya Kala Shakti: A cultural extravaganza showcasing talented Divyang artists on February 24, 2025.

Stalls and Exhibitions: Promoting "Vocal for Local"

Artisans, weavers, and entrepreneurs with disabilities from over 20 states and Union Territories have set up stalls displaying handicrafts, handlooms, embroidery, packaged foods, and more. This initiative strengthens the 'Vocal for Local' movement by promoting their craftsmanship.

Growing Legacy of Divya Kala Mela

Joint Secretary of DEPwD, Shri Rajiv Sharma, praised the growing success of Divya Kala Mela. He noted that since its inception in 2022, 23 national-level fairs have been organized across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati, Jaipur, Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and Surat. Jammu proudly hosts the 24th edition, continuing the legacy of creating economic self-reliance for Divyangjan.

Visitor Experience: Cultural Delights and More

Visitors can enjoy cultural performances by renowned artists, indulge in diverse Indian cuisines, and capture memories at special selfie points. The fair is open daily from 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM, offering a rich blend of social empowerment, cultural celebration, and economic upliftment.

The 24th Divya Kala Mela 2025 stands as a testament to inclusivity and resilience, providing Divyangjan a national platform to showcase their talent and achieve economic independence.