Clashes and Crisis in Sudan: The Battle for Darfur and Humanitarian Struggles

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have intensified their aggression by attacking the famine-affected Zamzam displacement camp, located near al-Fashir in North Darfur. Residents and medics report that the RSF aims to strengthen its hold in Darfur, even as it loses strategic ground in the capital, Khartoum.

This week saw multiple assaults on Zamzam by the RSF, leading to confirmed fatalities and hindering medical operations. The MSF confirmed that travel to medical facilities is now impossible due to the violence. Meanwhile, a video verified by Reuters shows RSF members inside Zamzam, defiantly stamping on opposition symbols.

The RSF's attacks in Darfur reflect a broader power struggle with the Sudanese army and former rebel groups. As the RSF plans to establish a parallel government, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate with displacement and famine concerns, exacerbated by disrupted aid and blocked escape routes.

