Clashes and Crisis in Sudan: The Battle for Darfur and Humanitarian Struggles

The Rapid Support Forces have attacked Zamzam displacement camp amidst intensifying conflict with the Sudanese army. The assault, part of RSF's territorial consolidation in Darfur, exacerbates the humanitarian crisis, with increased displacements and famine conditions. Aid efforts are hampered, worsening already dire conditions for thousands of displaced individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:17 IST
Sudan's Rapid Support Forces have intensified their aggression by attacking the famine-affected Zamzam displacement camp, located near al-Fashir in North Darfur. Residents and medics report that the RSF aims to strengthen its hold in Darfur, even as it loses strategic ground in the capital, Khartoum.

This week saw multiple assaults on Zamzam by the RSF, leading to confirmed fatalities and hindering medical operations. The MSF confirmed that travel to medical facilities is now impossible due to the violence. Meanwhile, a video verified by Reuters shows RSF members inside Zamzam, defiantly stamping on opposition symbols.

The RSF's attacks in Darfur reflect a broader power struggle with the Sudanese army and former rebel groups. As the RSF plans to establish a parallel government, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate with displacement and famine concerns, exacerbated by disrupted aid and blocked escape routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

