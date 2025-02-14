Crackdown on Immigration: U.S. Deports 119 to India Amidst Trafficking Concerns

The return of 119 individuals on a military flight to Amritsar from the United States marks a significant step in the crackdown on illegal immigration. This event follows a joint press conference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump, where the leaders discussed the importance of addressing human trafficking and illegal immigration.

Earlier this month, another group of 104 immigrants was deported under similar circumstances, illustrating the ongoing efforts of the U.S. administration to tackle this issue. Modi described human trafficking as a "global issue" and highlighted the need for international cooperation to dismantle the networks that exploit and transport people across borders.

During discussions, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri stressed the importance of not only addressing the immediate deportation but also targeting the networks facilitating these activities. Modi called for institutional collaboration between U.S. and Indian law enforcement to curb the exploitation of immigrants, solidifying a bilateral commitment to tackling this global challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)