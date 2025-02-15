Left Menu

Tense Talks: Farmers Demand Legal MSP Guarantee

A pivotal meeting led by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and farmer representatives emphasized the long-standing demand for a legal minimum support price (MSP) for crops. Held in a cordial atmosphere, both parties engaged in a detailed discussion, with another round of talks scheduled for February 22.

A crucial meeting between Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and farmers' representatives occurred on Friday, aiming to resolve the persistent demand for a legal minimum support price (MSP) on crops. The meeting, described as cordial, is a significant step following a prolonged farmer protest.

Joshi highlighted government initiatives for farmers, while leaders like Jagjit Singh Dallewal argued forcefully for MSP-backed by facts that the central team struggled to counter. Meanwhile, Punjab's Agriculture Minister, alongside other representatives, attended the session, emphasizing the importance of dialogue.

With a follow-up meeting slated for February 22, key issues—such as MSP legal guarantees, debt waivers, and compensation—remain under discussion. The farmer community continues to press for tangible commitments, underscoring a broader socio-political discourse around agricultural policies.

