Left Menu

Federal Judges Challenge Trump's Gender-Affirming Care Order

Two federal judges have temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order halting federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The order, which cuts funding to institutions offering such care, has faced lawsuits from state attorneys general and healthcare professionals claiming it violates equal rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seattle | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:54 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:54 IST
Federal Judges Challenge Trump's Gender-Affirming Care Order
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant legal development, two federal judges have paused President Donald Trump's recent executive order, which sought to halt federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under the age of 19. This ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle over transgender rights in America.

US District Court Judge Lauren King granted a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit by Democratic attorneys general from Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota. This decision came just a day after Judge Brendan Hurson in Baltimore issued a similar restraining order. Both judges were appointed by former President Joe Biden.

The executive order directed an end to federal funding for such care and excluded it from federally run insurance programs, sparking widespread legal challenges. Critics argue the order violates equal rights and oversteps federal powers, while the Trump administration maintains its legality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025