Federal Judges Challenge Trump's Gender-Affirming Care Order

In a significant legal development, two federal judges have paused President Donald Trump's recent executive order, which sought to halt federal support for gender-affirming care for transgender youth under the age of 19. This ruling marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing battle over transgender rights in America.

US District Court Judge Lauren King granted a temporary restraining order following a lawsuit by Democratic attorneys general from Washington, Oregon, and Minnesota. This decision came just a day after Judge Brendan Hurson in Baltimore issued a similar restraining order. Both judges were appointed by former President Joe Biden.

The executive order directed an end to federal funding for such care and excluded it from federally run insurance programs, sparking widespread legal challenges. Critics argue the order violates equal rights and oversteps federal powers, while the Trump administration maintains its legality.

(With inputs from agencies.)