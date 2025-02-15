Tension Escalates: M23 Rebels Advance in Eastern Congo

The M23 rebels, bolstered by roughly 4,000 Rwandan troops, continued their aggressive push through eastern Congo on Friday, entering Bukavu, the region's second-largest city. The move follows an escalation in their prolonged conflict with Congolese government forces.

Local sources observed the M23 surrounding Kavumu airport, a vital location, as the rebels claimed control amidst continued fighting. Videos on social media purportedly depict the rebels' march and sounds of gunfire. This advance exacerbated displacement, with 350,000 people currently without shelter. Government attempts to halt this progress appear tenuous, with soldiers retreating in panic.

President Félix Tshisekedi condemned the international community, particularly the UN, for not curtailing rebel aggression supported by Rwanda. Meanwhile, African leaders are set to discuss the conflict at an African Union summit, amid calls for a ceasefire to end the escalating violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)