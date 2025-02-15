UNIFIL Deputy Commander Attacked in Lebanon Convoy Incident

An outgoing deputy force commander from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was injured on Friday during a violent attack on a convoy transporting peacekeepers to the Beirut airport, according to a UNIFIL statement.

The peacekeeping mission has urgently called for Lebanese authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the incident. It stressed the necessity for those responsible for the assault to face justice promptly.

This alarming attack highlights the security challenges faced by international peacekeepers in Lebanon, underlining the need for enhanced protective measures and cooperation between UNIFIL and local governments.

