Protests Erupt at US Embassy Over Racial Tensions and Land Laws in South Africa

White South Africans gathered at the US Embassy in Pretoria to support President Trump and protest against their government's racial policies. They claim the South African government's land expropriation law and affirmative action policies discriminate against the white minority, despite government denials.

  • Country:
  • South Africa

In an unprecedented show of unity, hundreds of white South Africans congregated outside the US Embassy in Pretoria on Saturday, rallying in support of President Donald Trump. The protesters, brandishing placards reading 'Thank God for President Trump,' voiced their dissatisfaction with South Africa's alleged racially discriminatory laws.

This demonstration stemmed from a contentious executive order issued by Trump, highlighting the plight of Afrikaners, descendants of Dutch colonial settlers. The order criticized South Africa's new law permitting land expropriation, a policy Trump contends is prejudiced against the white minority. However, the South African government has firmly rebutted these accusations, insisting the law aims to amend historical inequalities without racial bias.

Notably, Elon Musk, a South African-raised adviser to Trump, has long been vocal against the current government's policies, deeming them anti-white. Despite the tensions, South Africa continues its efforts toward racial reconciliation, with President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirming that any forced removals, reminiscent of apartheid-era practices, are unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

