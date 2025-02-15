Left Menu

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Government Employee Dismissals and Book Seizures

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq criticized the dismissal of three employees by the lieutenant governor, questioning if there's an agenda to remove Kashmiris from government roles. He also condemned the seizure of books by Islamic scholar Abul A'ala Maududi, calling it an absurd form of policing thought.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:18 IST
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Denounces Government Employee Dismissals and Book Seizures
  • Country:
  • India

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the Hurriyat Conference chairman, has voiced strong opposition to the dismissal of three government employees by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, questioning if the move is part of a broader strategy to eliminate Kashmiri presence in government positions.

Earlier, on the same day, Lt Governor Sinha invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Indian Constitution to terminate the services of a jailed policeman and two others, citing their verified terror links following investigations by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In addition to condemning the terminations, Mirwaiz criticizes the seizure of over 600 books by Islamic scholar Abul A'ala Maududi from bookstores, arguing that censorship in an era of digital information access is unreasonable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025